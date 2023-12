The Canadian Press

Toronto police say the deaths of two young boys found in an apartment after their mother fell from a balcony are being treated as suspicious. Police say they were called to an apartment building in northeast Toronto around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and found a 25-year-old woman on the ground who appeared to have fallen from a unit. They say that based on information received at the scene, officers conducted a wellness check on two boys believed to be in the unit. In a news conference Monday, acting Insp.