Long weekend travel woes as millions hit the skies and roads for holidays
Travel chaos is being felt across North America, with the busy long weekend holiday notorious for creating travel headaches as millions hit the roads and skies to celebrate with friends and family. But a computer scheduling glitch at American Airlines and a nationwide pilot shortage has led to an unusually high number of flight cancellations, as drivers deal with record high gas prices. Travellers are now stuck inside airports dealing with lengthy delays and piles of unclaimed baggage, fuelled by logistical problems. Jennifer Johnson reports.