The Long Shadow Trailer

During the Seventies, serial killer Peter Sutcliffe stalked the streets of West Yorkshire. Now a seven-part ITVX drama will detail the chase to hunt down one of Britain’s most notorious killers.“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it felt at times like you were living in a horror movie,” said journalist Stephen Booth, who was working on newspapers in the region at the time, to The Independent. “The nights drew in and, out there in the shadows – and no one knew where – there was a bogeyman who might take away someone you loved. It sounds like fiction but it was happening to us.”