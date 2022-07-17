Long Queues at Gatwick Airport Amid Flight Delays

Passengers experienced long queues at Gatwick Airport, footage published on July 16 shows.

Gabriel Corsetti published this footage of a large crowd of people stuck in queues at the airport and added the comment, “Gatwick is such a mess! I’ve never seen check-in queues this long in a British airport.”

The Evening Standard reported that some passengers at the airport were “passing out in boiling terminals’ amid UK heatwave.”

The airport’s website linked to the Met Office’s red weather warning for July 18 and 19. Credit: Gabriel Corsetti via Storyful