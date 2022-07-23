Long queues at Britain's gateway to Europe

STORY: Travellers setting out at the start of the British school summer holidays, as well as the usual flow of goods lorries, have faced long delays because of slow border checks.

The UK government has blamed the problems on a lack of French border force staff, while France says more checks are needed because Britain is no longer a member of the European Union.

Dover and the French port of Calais have what is known as juxtaposed border controls, where French authorities check passports on British soil before departure, and vice versa in France.