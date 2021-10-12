Long Lines Seen at Las Vegas Airport as Southwest Airlines Says 'Normal Operation' Will Resume

A passenger at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, reported long delays on October 12 amid the fallout from dozens of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations that began October 8.

This footage, posted on Twitter by Michael Stump, shows passengers congregating at a gate in McCarran Airport.

“This is my second day in here. We first were supposed to fly on Sunday,” Stump said.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement on Monday apologizing for the disruptions, and released an update explaining that a “more normal” operation was expected on Tuesday.

“On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday," The airline said. “Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday.” Credit: Michael Stump via Storyful