Long Lines at New Orleans Airport as Flights Cancelled Due To Hurricane Ida

There were long lines at the airport in New Orleans on Saturday, August 28, as Hurricane Ida approached the Louisiana coastline, prompting evacuations.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @PFafala, shows long lines at security at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The airport tweeted that all departing and arriving flights scheduled for Sunday would be canceled due to the hurricane.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that evacuations were “intensifying lines in area airports.”

Heavy traffic was also reported leaving New Orleans, with the TSA warning of “severe” road traffic.

The National Hurricane Center said on Saturday that Ida was forecast to “rapidly intensify into a dangerous major hurricane before landfall.” Credit: @PFafala via Storyful