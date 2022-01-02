Long Lines at Fort Lauderdale Airport as Flight Disruptions Continue

Long lines were reported at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) airport in Florida on Sunday, January 2, as flight disruption tied to the coronavirus pandemic continued into the New Year.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, 41 flights were either delayed or canceled at FLL airport on Sunday.

This video from Marisa Billions shows a long line of people with suitcases near the Spirit Airlines terminal. Billions told Storyful that it was “chaos” at the airport and tweeted that the line led from one terminal to another.

According to Reuters, Spirit was targeting the flight backlog by offering double pay to flight attendants and triple pay to pilots who picked up extra shifts in January. Credit: Marisa Billions via Storyful