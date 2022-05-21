Long Lines Form at Polling Stations as Millions of Australians Vote in Federal Election

Millions of Australians headed to the polls on Saturday, May 21, to vote in the country’s first federal election since 2019.

The election sees Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison up against Labor Leader Anthony Albanese. Opinion polls suggest Labor will win by a narrow majority, however polls were inaccurate in the last election.

This footage, filmed by Kate Tan, shows long lines of voters waiting to cast their vote at Burwood Public School in Sydney, Australia in the marginal seat of Reid. Credit: Kate Tan via Storyful