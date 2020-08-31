Long Lines Form Outside London Uniform Shop Ahead of School Return

A long line of shoppers was seen outside a London school uniform shop in a video posted on August 31, as parents and children prepared to return to school for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Schools across the United Kingdom were closed on March 18 as the government tightened restrictions amid rising coronavirus case numbers.

As lockdown restrictions eased, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to ensure all children would return to school in September.

This footage shows people queuing outside Hewitts of Croydon, which describes itself as a school and sportswear store. Credit: Tina Crawford via Storyful