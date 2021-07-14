Long Lines Form Outside Durban Grocery Stores as Looting Impacts Supply Chains in South Africa

Long lines formed outside grocery stores in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday, July 14, as looting and violence affected supply chains throughout KwaZulu-Natal province.

At least 72 people have died and 1,234 arrested during the ongoing unrest following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, according to the South African government.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requested the deployment of armored military vehicles and 25,000 soldiers to KwaZulu-Natal, local media reported.

This video filmed by Philani Ngobese shows a long stretch of vehicles on a road outside the Knowles market in Durban around 7:30 am on Wednesday. Credit: Philani Ngobese via Storyful