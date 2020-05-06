Long Lines Form as India's Liquor Stores Reopen

Long lines have been snaking from the entrances of liquor stores in India since they reopened for the first time in over a month of May 4.

Videos posted online since then have showed lines with people observing social distancing, as seen here, but also instances where this was not happening. Police intervened in several instances, Indian media said, reshuttering a number of stores on May 4 as crowds thronged.

In New Delhi, a 70 percent sales tax called the “special corona fee” has been placed on alcohol by the local government. Credit: Srikanth Bale via Storyful