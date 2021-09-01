Long Lines Form at Gas Stations After Hurricane Ida Hits New Orleans

Crowds and long lines gathered outside gas stations in New Orleans on August 31, two days after Hurricane Ida hit southern Louisiana and left thousands of residents without power.

Two days after the storm caused major damage to the city’s transmission system, Entergy New Orleans was still working to restore the city’s power. The power outages forced residents to seek fuel to power generators, according to local news reports.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an order for an 8 pm curfew across the city on August 31.

This video from Louisiana State Representative Royce Duplessis shows a crowd at a Shell gas station in the city’s center. Credit: Royce Duplessis via Storyful