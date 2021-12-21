Long Lines Form at COVID-19 Testing Sites in Sydney as Omicron Variant Causes Record Cases

Long lines formed at COVID-19 testing sites in Sydney, Australia, as the state of New South Wales confirmed another record for new cases on December 22.

New South Wales Health said 3,763 new cases were detected, while 302 people were in hospital with the virus and 40 were in intensive care.

This video taken by Stephanie Hunt shows a long line of people waiting to be tested in the city’s center. Credit: Stephanie Hunt via Storyful