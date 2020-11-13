Long Lines of Cars Wait at Dodger Stadium Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Center

Long lines of cars waited to get tested for COVID-19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, as cases surged in the state and across the United States.

A surge in demand led to scenes described by local media as a mass exodus out of the baseball stadium with cars backed up around the parking lots.

California recorded an increase of 6,927 confirmed cases on November 12 and 38 more deaths according to state health authorities. There were 144,133 new cases across the United States with many new cases coming from Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin, according to John Hopkins University. Credit: mr_big_rod via Storyful