Long Line of Vehicles at Coronavirus Testing Center in Austin as Cases Mount

Texas Gov Greg Abbott has moved to shut bars and cut restaurant capacity amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, which reported more than 5,000 new cases for a sixth consecutive day on June 28.

Video here shows a long line of vehicles at a testing center in Austin. Travis County has recorded a spike in cases in recent days, with 728 recorded on June 27, and 636 recorded on June 28. Credit: Brenda Gavin via Storyful