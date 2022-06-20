Long Line for Taxis as Flights Canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

A long line snaked through Charlotte Douglas International Airport as passengers waited for taxis following multiple flight cancellations on June 17.

Footage recorded by @neph401 shows what she estimated were “500+” passengers waiting for taxis in the early hours of Friday.

The source wrote that she was supposed to fly out at 7 am on Thursday, but her flight was delayed and rerouted before eventually being canceled at 1 am on Friday.

An American Airlines spokesperson told local media that the delays and cancellations at the airport over the weekend were caused by severe weather on the east coast. Credit: @neph401 via Storyful