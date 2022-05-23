Long Line at Kyiv Post Office as Stamp Depicting Sinking of Russian Ship Launched
There was a long line outside the main post office in Kyiv on May 23 as the national postal service launched a new stamp depicting the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva.
Ukrposhta, the postal service, said the stamps would go on sale at 2 pm, with each person allowed to buy up to two sheets.
Video by Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne, shows the scene outside the post office. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful