Long Line Forms Outside COVID-19 Vaccination Site Near Miami

A long line of cars formed outside a drive-thru coronavirus vaccination site in Sunrise, Florida, on January 5, as administration of the vaccine to residents 65 and older began, footage shows.

Senior citizens were eligible to sign up for vaccinations on a Broward County website, which was taken down for maintenance multiple times, according to the Miami Herald. On January 3, the site claimed it allowed 26,465 people over 65 to make all the available appointments, they reported.

The Florida Department of Health is providing three COVID-19 vaccination sites in Broward County open by appointment, as well as sites at some hospitals and senior living communities, according to local news reports.

This video shows cars lined up for the vaccine at Markham Park. Credit: Matias Gonzalez via Storyful

