Long Line Forms Outside Auckland Supermarket After City Locked Down Due to COVID-19

A crowd of people lined up outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, late on August 11, after authorities placed the city under Alert Level 3 following confirmation of four new cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 in South Auckland.

This video, shared by Samantha Jayne, shows a long line of people standing close together outside a supermarket in the Auckland suburb of Greenlane.

“Social distancing after just hearing we have community transmission,” Jayne wrote.

In a statement on its website, Auckland Council said the renewed restrictions would remain in place until August 14. It urged residents not to panic-buy.

Under the temporary guidelines, travel in and out of the city will be restricted to essential travel only and residents are advised to work from home if possible.

All schools, child-care facilities, bars, restaurants, and businesses are to close while supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open. Credit: Samantha Jayne via Storyful