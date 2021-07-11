Long Line of England Fans Stretches Outside London Pub Ahead Euro Final

Plenty of England fans appeared keen to start the fun early ahead of the Euro 2020 final, with a long line seen outside a London pub several hours before kickoff against Italy.

Video shared on Instagram by Stephanie Martin shows the growth of a long line outside the Faltering Fullback pub in Finsbury Park over the course of a couple of hours.

On its website, the pub says it does not accept bookings and seats are on a first come, first served basis.

Martin told Storyful she first began filming the video at 8:30 am, though she said she heard people outside from even earlier. Credit: Stephanie Martin via Storyful