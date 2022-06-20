Long Line at Delta Service Counter in Salt Lake City Amid Flight Cancelations

Passengers waited in line for hours after having their flight canceled from Salt Lake City International Airport late on June 18.

Jonathan Pavlinec, a Tampa-based medic who posted this footage, said there was more than a three-hour wait in line after his flight to Tampa was canceled on Saturday.

Flight DL 1050, due to depart at 11:50 pm local time, was canceled, according to the flight tracking website Cirim.

Thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed across the country, according to reports, as millions travelled over the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

Delta Air Lines pilots published an open letter on Thursday acknowledging staff shortages and customers’ frustrations with cancelled and delayed flights. Credit: Jonathan Pavlinec via Storyful