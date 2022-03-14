Long Line of Cars Forms Near Romanian Border as Ukrainians Flee Russian Attacks

A long line of cars formed along a highway in Terebleche, a town in Ukraine on the border with Romania, as people fled the country amid Russian attacks.

Video filmed by @eslamashery shows cars along the M19 highway near the Romanian border. @eslamashery said the video was shot on March 12.

More than 2.8 million Ukrainians fled the country since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, the UNHCR said on March 14. Credit: @eslamashery via Storyful