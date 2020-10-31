Long Island Voters Wait in the Dark to Cast Early Ballots

Long lines were reported in Long Island as New York neared its final days of early voting ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

This footage, shared by Vinny Benenati, shows voters in Suffolk County, Long Island, around 6.15 pm on Friday evening. Benenati said that voters who got in line at the Nesconset Elementary School by 8 pm were able to vote.

Twelve early-voting locations were open for Suffolk County residents between October 24 and November 1. According to reports, about 36,000 Suffolk residents cast ballots during the first three days of early voting. Credit: Vinny Benenati via Storyful