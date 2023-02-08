Long Island Nets vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Long Island Nets vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 02/07/2023
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Jessica Pegula wrote a lengthy story in the Players Tribune revealing the health situation of her mother, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
The legendary NFL quarterback posed in his underwear after announcing his retirement for the second time
Rangers captain Jacob Trouba delivered the hit of the season in an entertaining, high-scoring, fight-filled classic at MSG.
The 32-year old surfer doesn't support eligibility for transgender athletes to compete in women's events.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
The Nets' relationship with Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't thriving.
BBC golf stalwart Ken Brown said it looked like they should be doing a barbecue on it. Sir Nick Faldo said he couldn’t understand why you’d want bits of cement on you rather than grass. And appalled golf fans commented that the recent restoration works around the famous St Andrews Swilcan Bridge made the course’s most famous stone feature look like “a DIY patio”.
Irving is expected to make his Mavericks debut on Wednesday against Los Angeles Clippers.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has spent about $1 billion, if not more, on LIV Golf already.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
If – and it must be remembered that it remains a very big if at present – Manchester City are found guilty of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League then the Sergio Agüero moment will be forever tainted.
A Queensland family’s backyard pool was off limits for a while recently, when a large python decided to take a refreshing dip.“There’s a snake in our pool,” Jeremy Santolin’s son can be heard saying, as the family look on.Santolin told Storyful that the snake “got out of the pool by itself within a few minutes.” “A professional snake catcher caught the snake in my backyard and released it to a nearby forest,” Santolin said. Credit: Jeremy Santolin via Storyful
Nobody ever seems happy with auto racing TV coverage. I think I know why.
There are less than four weeks until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 and the market is still taking shape.
REGINA — Head coach Craig Dickenson will have five new faces on his Saskatchewan Roughriders staff in 2023. The Riders unveiled Dickenson's staff Tuesday and making their first appearance with Saskatchewan this year will be Andre Bulduc (run-game co-ordinator/running backs coach); Del Cowsette (defensive line); Naaman Roosevelt (offensive assistant); Drew Tate (receivers); and Anthony Vitale (offensive line). They join Dickenson, Kelly Jeffrey (offensive co-ordinator/quarterbacks); Jason Shivers
Donna Kelce's sons are playing against each other in the Super Bowl but she gave them both some love during the media night.
Members of Pacers' travel party were "aggressively confronted" by acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Jan. 29, per a report by The Athletic.