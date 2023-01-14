Long Island mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy Bills playoff tickets via Facebook
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim
Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that
New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.
Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-
ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field. Hamlin, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. Now, one can't help but wonder if the NFL, in a never-ending quest to increase its wealth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness. The Heat also was short-handed as guards Tyler Herro (Achilles soreness) Kyle Lowry (knee disco
It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were
MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg