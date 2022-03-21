Lone Cyclist Slows Down Trucker Convoy in Washington

The “People’s Convoy” trucker convoy was brought to a slow crawl by a solo cyclist in Washington, DC, on Saturday, March 19.

Footage recorded by Melissa Barlow shows truck drivers sounding their horns as they drive behind the lone cyclist in the US capital.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department advised the public to “expect heavy traffic, delays, road closures along Inbound 395 from Virginia into Washington, DC due to the Trucker Convoy.”

The Washington Post reported the anti-vaccine mandate group arrived in Washington on March 4 after leaving California on February 23. Credit: Melissa Barlow via Storyful