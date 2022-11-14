London's Big Ben bongs again after renovation
Listen to London’s Big Ben ring again after five years of renovation works
Date bug: November 13, 2022
Britain's most famous bell returned to regular service to mark Remembrance Day
The eleven o'clock chimes traditionally mark the beginning of a two-minute silence
The 30,200 pound bell has been largely silent since 2017 when restoration began
Big Ben will now ring in each hour
with the four smaller 'quarter bells' ringing every 15 minutes with a series of tunes