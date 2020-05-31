Londoners Enjoy Warm Weather Ahead of Easing of Lockdown Restrictions

Londoners were seen enjoying the warm weather on May 30 just days before the government planned to ease some lockdown measures in England.

On May 28, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from June 1, people in England would be allowed to meet in groups of six people in outdoor spaces, provided they remained two metres apart.

On May 31, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged people to “stay at home as much as possible.”

He added: “Lockdown has not been lifted. The virus is still out there. I know it’s tough, but please keep following the rules, despite the sunshine.” Credit: Henry Jones via Storyful