London Street Turns Into 'River' Following Burst Water Main

A residential street in North London flooded was by up to two feet of water after a water main burst early on Saturday, December 17, the fire service said.

The London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and 60 firefighters responded to flooding at Belsize Road, Camden, on Saturday, after a 42-inch water mane burst on the residential street.

Footage uploaded to Twitter by @biffbaffboffboo shows flooding on Belsize Road. “Looks like a river,” the caption accompanying the video read.

Around 20 people have been moved to safety, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Williams said. Credit: @biffbaffboffboo via Storyful

