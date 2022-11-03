London Station Soaked by Early-Morning Rain as Met Office Issues Yellow Warning

Rain pooled on the platform at Stratford station, London, on Thursday morning, November 3, as the UK’s Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the capital and the southeast.

Footage recorded at Stratford station in east London shows commuters seeking cover as rain pools on the platform and runs off the side of tube trains.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for London and the south east warning of heavy rain. Credit: Laerke Christensen via Storyful