London Station Flooded as Heavy Rain Leaves Streets Inundated

London’s Pudding Mill Lane station was left inundated after heavy rains caused widespread flooding in areas of the city on July 25.

The UK’s Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for London and surrounding areas. Authorities said “torrential showers” impacted southeast England until late on Sunday.

This video shared by CJ Ripper shows floodwater outside the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station.

London Fire Brigade said that officers had received some 600 calls related to flooding.

London’s Metropolitan Special Constabulary urged people to not attempt driving through floodwaters. Credit: CJ RIPPER via Storyful