London Resident Films Busy Towpath as Government Urges People to Follow Social Distancing Rules

A houseboat resident in Hackney Wick, London, has urged people not to use canal towpaths for exercise amid government warnings to follow social distancing rules.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock on April 5 urged the British public to follow social distancing rules to slow the spread of coronavirus amid reports of packed public parks in London and other parts of England.

The UK death toll had reached 4,934 by April 5 and Hancock said the government would not rule out further action to slow the spread of the virus.

Twitter user @HeatherRalph shared this footage from her home on April 4, urging people not to use towpaths for exercise and reserve them for houseboat residents needing to perform essential tasks.

The Canal & River Trust also urged local residents to stay off towpaths as much as possible. “With good weather forecast this weekend, we are reminding people to limit their use of canal towpaths, strictly stay local, try to avoid moored boats, and follow government advice at all times.” Credit: @HeatherRalph via Storyful