London Fire Brigade Commissioner calls review findings 'horrifying'
Swathes of firefighters face the sack if they are found to have bullied or been racist, misogynistic or homophobic, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) chief has said.The fire service has “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women”, while colleagues from minority backgrounds are “frequently the target of racist abuse”, an independent culture review found.Led by Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for the North West, it has accounts ranging from women being groped to people having their helmets filled with urine.