London Family Enjoys Snow Day as Winter Weather Grips UK

Londoners woke up to snow and freezing conditions on Monday, December 12, as schools and railway lines were shut and hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed.

According to local media, December looked to be the United Kingdom’s coldest month of the decade, with temperatures plummeting to -16 Celsius (3 degrees Fahrenheit) in Braemar, Scotland, on Sunday night.

Stansted and Gatwick airports in London, which closed their runways on Sunday night, canceled dozens of flights, leaving travelers forced to sleep on the floor at Gatwick.

Footage filmed by Aoibheann Foley shows her children, Fintan and Grace, and their dog Lucky, playing in the snow in East London on Monday.

According to the Met Office, freezing temperatures would continue in the region throughout the week. Credit: Aoibheann Foley via Storyful