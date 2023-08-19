London Eye sparkles in red and white to cheer on Lionesses ahead of World Cup final
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane said he had “a few butterflies” before his Bundesliga debut. They didn't show. The England captain scored one goal and set up another as Bayern Munich routed Werder Bremen 4-0 away in the opening game of the season on Friday. Kane, who finally completed his protracted transfer from Tottenham last weekend, showed straight away why Bayern reportedly paid more than 100 million euros ($110 million) for the forward. “There was a bit of nervous excitement to play the game,” Ka
SYDNEY (AP) — Salma Paralluelo could have been preparing for next year's Olympics if she'd decided to stick with track and not make the switch to soccer. But she did pick soccer and the 19-year-old winger has been a super-sub in Spain's run to the Women's World Cup final. Spain plays England on Sunday in the first all-European final since 2003. “We're over the moon to be through to the final," said Paralluelo, who was treated for what appeared to be cramps in Friday's training session. “It's inc
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. “Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said. Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) goi
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy didn't mind being in the rough at rain-soaked Olympia Fields, except for having trees and a bunker between him and the 17th green. And even that didn't matter Thursday in the BMW Championship. McIlroy found the short grass only six times with 18 tee shots — three of them on par 3s — and no one would have guessed that looking at his card. He played bogey-free for a 5-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with British Open champion Brian Harman in the se
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fans line up outside Inter Miami's practice facility to watch Lionel Messi's car drive away after training sessions. Players from opposing teams wait after matches to get his signature or just a simple handshake. His No. 10 jersey is everywhere in South Florida. For Messi, these are reminders that he made the right choice. He could have continued his acclaimed career with another stint in Barcelona, where he rose to stardom. He could have signed a lucrative deal to p
The Canadian men's soccer team, firing another broadside in its bitter labour battle with Canada Soccer, says it is "extremely disappointed" that it will be idle during next month's FIFA international window. In a statement released via social media, the men accused Canada Soccer of "squandering a development opportunity only two short months before our 2023 CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matches." The men say they have made a "highly reasonable proposal" to Canada Soccer, conceding on maj
