London Bridge attack virtual Act of Remembrance

To mark one year since the tragic events at Fishmongers' Hall, Reverend Canon David Parrott, Guild Vicar of the Church of St Lawrence Jewry and Chaplain to the City of London Corporation, will give a virtual Act of Remembrance for those who lost their lives in the attack and those that were affected by the events. Convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, stabbed and killed Cambridge University graduates Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, during a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge on November 29, 2019. Two other women were injured in the attack. Khan, who was armed with two knives and wore a fake suicide vest, was tackled by members of the public with a narwhal tusk, a decorative pike and a fire extinguisher. He was then shot dead by police on London Bridge.