Lola is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

RCMP service dog Marlow helped find a hunter trapped in a bog near Colinet, N.L., on Saturday. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)A hunter on Newfoundland's southern Avalon Peninsula was saved from spending a night in a bog earlier this week, thanks to an RCMP corporal and his service dog.Kyle Hrynyk was on call at the RCMP's Holyrood detachment when he got a call at 7:30 Saturday evening about a missing hunter in the woods near Colinet, a small community about 20 kilometres south of Whitbourne.He a