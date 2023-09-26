Logan O'Hoppe's solo homer (13)
Logan O'Hoppe crushes a solo home run to right-center field for his 13th homer of the season, putting the Angels on the board in the 2nd
The Blue Jays took care of business over the weekend and watched the Astros and Mariners stumble.
Siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips marked Captain Mark Phillips' milestone birthday at the weekend.
Let's unpack this.
George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
People on social media were concerned over how this "axe-ident" may impact the health of the riders.
When asked about the NFL's newest "It" couple - Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce - Patriots coach and noted Swiftie Bill Belichick had the perfect response.
Charlie Axel Woods advanced to the Notah Begay III National Championship after a stellar second round on Sunday
The Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. What does the rest of the season look like for the Rangers and their rivals?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead. Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his displeasure with the way NFL officials are calling penalties against Jawaan Taylor.
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.
Michael Andlauer made the media rounds on Monday morning, providing some insight into his vision for the Ottawa Senators.
Alexis Ohanian isn't just cheering on his wife and daughter, they've put him to work!
Hamilton finished fifth after spending much of the race battling for position with team-mate George Russell.
This wasn't a run you saw coming — but then again, you rarely do when a baseball team starts to play spoiler. The Kansas City Royals, who reached 100 losses more than two weeks ago and have been out of contention for almost the entire season, suddenly became a huge thorn in the side of the defending champions. The Royals went 5-1 in two recent series against Houston, leaving the Astros in a precarious spot in the playoff race. Kansas City has now won 10 of its last 11 games. Even after that impr
As the Bengals try to avoid an 0-3 start, Joe Burrow (calf injury) is officially active for the "Monday Night Football" game against the Rams.
A warrant has been issued for Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson stemming from his probation terms in a Massachusetts case.