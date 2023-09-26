Logan O'Hoppe's solo homer (13)

The Canadian Press

This wasn't a run you saw coming — but then again, you rarely do when a baseball team starts to play spoiler. The Kansas City Royals, who reached 100 losses more than two weeks ago and have been out of contention for almost the entire season, suddenly became a huge thorn in the side of the defending champions. The Royals went 5-1 in two recent series against Houston, leaving the Astros in a precarious spot in the playoff race. Kansas City has now won 10 of its last 11 games. Even after that impr