Logan O'Hoppe comes in to score on a wild pitch during the 9th inning, cutting the Angels' deficit to 5-1
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
There was no Stanley Cup celebration in South Florida Tuesday night.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.