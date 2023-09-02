Logan Gilbert strikes out nine
Logan Gilbert tosses 6 2/3 solid innings, striking out nine batters in his stellar start against the Mets
Things were not going well for Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open on Friday night. All the while, Gauff was talking to her coaches, Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba. Asking for more noise from the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe stadium — and, naturally, getting it — Gauff grabbed the last 10 games for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 32 Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals her OnlyFans site made more money in one day than her entire fighting career (including UFC) combined.
Iga Swiatek thinks it could be tricky to surpass her pal — Slovenia's Kaja Juvan — en route to defending her US Open title.
"To be continued..." NFL and college football personality Wendi Nix wrote after splitting from ESPN.
If anyone still doubts that Ludvig Aberg is not just a lively candidate to make next month’s Ryder Cup but is rapidly becoming a probable, then they did not see the young Swede’s first round in the final qualifying tournament on Thursday and certainly did not hear the assessment of Luke Donald’s assistant captain.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
Lewis Hamilton said he was confident Mercedes could match Red Bull within the next two years as he finally put pen to paper on a new two-year deal worth an estimated £100 million.
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
Heat bypasses stretch provision with Lowry. What it means
Chad Green and Spencer Horwitz could provide a meaningful boost to the Blue Jays, who enter September 2.5 games back of a playoff spot.
CLEVELAND (AP) — With a limited budget, the Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels this week. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “They told me we might be adding somebody, so I went to sleep Wednesday thinking something might happen,” Francona said Friday. “Nev
Phil Kessel has appeared in 1,064 consecutive regular-season NHL games.
Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the U.S., Germany and Lithuania. Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia. Half of the World Cup quarterfinals field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. The U.S. rallied to hold off Montenegro 85-73 in Group J, and Lithuania topped Greece 92-67 in the late game in that group. The Americans and Lithuania are both 4-0 now; Greece an
Mark Schlereth on his outlook for the Cowboys following the Trey Lance trade, “They’ll get in the playoffs, and they’ll s*** in their helmets like they do every year.”
The U.S. soccer great praised the "unity" of the World Cup champions as Spain's soccer president refuses to resign over the kissing scandal.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
Kevin Brotz at Florida Gator Hunting was in awe when they realized they were after a massive gator. It could be the second largest in Florida history.
The Blue Jays and Rangers have had their beef in the past. The ingredients are there for the rivalry to be renewed in September.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner's office informed the competition committee there will be no change, a decision first reported by Sports Illustrated. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases. The cloc