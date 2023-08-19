Locks & Lessons: Sign up for free back-to-school hair event for girls
Girls Inc. of Metro Denver is hosting A FREE Back-to-School Hair Care Event for Girls Ages 6-18.
Katherine Rinderle is believed to be the first Georgia public school teacher to be fired over the censorship laws that went into place last year.
Toriano Porter was a struggling single dad, working nights as convenience store cashier. His son cut seventh grade class more than 70 times.
HALIFAX — A student who says she was sexually assaulted while attending St. Francis Xavier University in 2022 has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia school. The lawsuit, submitted Monday to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, alleges the university in Antigonish, N.S., failed in its duty to protect sexual abuse survivors victimized by a student athlete despite repeated calls to do something. None of the allegations have been proven in court. A statement of claim alleges the former student — w
Cleveland Central Catholic High School hits it out of the park with math teacher and baseball coach Sebastian Jenkins on their team. He's the first of 4 finalists for our Back to School Surprise.
Arkansas rejected the course as the school year began, saying it wouldn't count for credit toward graduation and the course was a form of indoctrination.
Gillian Keegan defended the decision to return to stricter A-level grading as she said that “in 10 years time no one will be looking” at this year’s results.
As the 2023-24 school year begins, Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright sat down with WCPO anchor Adrian Whitsett to discuss changes to the district and its schools. o
A Georgia school board voted along party lines Thursday to fire a teacher after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class. The Cobb County School Board in suburban Atlanta voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle, overriding the recommendation of a panel of three retired educators. The panel found after a two-day hearing that Rinderle had violated district policies, but said she should not be fired.
Ten high school students wrapped up their summer engineering internship this week — an opportunity to show students that anyone can be an engineer.
