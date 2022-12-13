Lockerbie bombing suspect in court after 34 years

STORY: A suspect accused of making the bomb that killed 270 people after it blew up on a commercial airliner in 1988 made his first appearance in a Washington federal court on Monday, ahead of being formally charged in the attack.

Former Libyan intelligence operative Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi appearance comes 34 years after Pan Am flight 103 exploded in the air over Lockerbie, Scotland, en route from London to New York City, killing everyone aboard and 11 people on the ground below.

Among them, Kara Weipz's 20-year-old brother Richard Monetti.

“He was hysterical and had a wicked sense of humor, but he also could be a big brother and be a pain in the butt at times, and I could be a bratty little sister so it was a very normal relationship in that respect.”

Weipz told Reuters agents alerted her that Mas'ud was in U.S. custody after more than three decades.

"It was a surreal moment, ‘is this really happening?’ I had been cautiously optimistic., When? I didn’t know, obviously, but I had a lot of confidence in our officials to get it done and gain custody of him”

Court documents described Mas'ud as an expert bombmaker who joined one of Libya's intelligence services in the 1970s and took part in a number of operations, reaching the rank of colonel.

He was indicted for the bombing in 2020. Two other suspects had previously been charged. One was convicted, the other acquitted.

Paul Hudson lost his daughter Melina in the bombing. He stood outside the court on Monday and said not a day goes by that he doesn't think of her.

"We did get something back from her. Her belongings were scattered all over the Lockerbie countryside. We did get her passport, and we got her notebook. And the notebook had on the cover, the quote, "no one dies, unless they're forgotten." And I try to live by that."