Are lockdowns working? Google location data says...

Google has released its mobile phone users' location data for 131 countries, hoping that the trove will show whether people are obeying the world's various lockdowns and social distancing measures.

It may be the world's largest such data dump available to the public and covers a span from mid-February to the end of March.

The results are varied. Italy for example has seen a drop in traffic to places like shopping centers and recreational areas by 94% compared to the same time last year.

California though, the first state in the U.S. to impose a lockdown, has only seen a drop by half.

Arkansas is the lowest American state, with only a 29% drop.

The data also shows surges in activity at parks and grocery stores in some countries, such as the UK.

Google says the info is anonymous -- without names, locations of individuals, or other personal info -- hoping to allay privacy concerns.

But it declined to say whether any authorities had requested more info.

Facebook is also sharing some location data with researchers and governments, but has not made their findings public.