Should lockdown restrictions stay in place past Freedom Day?
Londoners have given their thoughts on whether they believe lockdown restrictions should stay in place past the so called Freedom Day.
Londoners have given their thoughts on whether they believe lockdown restrictions should stay in place past the so called Freedom Day.
The 26-year-old two-time MVP is one win from an NBA championship.
The Nationals confirmed that there had been a shooting outside the stadium's third base gate.
According to multiple reports, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has agreed to waive his no-movement clause ahead of the NHL's expansion draft.
McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.
The Bucks guard strips the ball and finds his teammate for a dunk in the final seconds to clinch Game 5 of the NBA Finals for Milwaukee.
Things got heated at Yankee Stadium.
Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Should this have counted?
The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquiring forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars.
Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will each be seeking their second major when the Open Championship concludes Sunday.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says 15,000 fans will be allowed in the stands when the team returns to Toronto later this month.
Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
No one had ever landed a 1080 in competition.
New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Goodrow, one of the key additions who helped Tampa Bay win the Cup each of the past two seasons.
Dolores Claman, the woman behind the catchy tune that used to introduce CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcasts, has died at 94.
The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.
LeBron James can help a poorly-reviewed movie bring in boatloads of cash on opening weekend.
TOKYO — Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday. Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday but didn't identify the athletes other than to say they were non-Japanese. The South African Football Association later confirmed there were three COVID-19 cases in its delegation — two players and a video analyst. The players were defender Thabiso Monyane and midfielder Kamohelo
It was a steamy 31 C with 75-per-cent humidity when Evan Dunfee stepped up to the starting line at midnight for the 50-kilometre race walk at the 2019 world championships in Doha. The sizzling conditions weren't conducive to fast performances in the long-distance event, but like a trio of mad scientists, Dunfee, his coach Gerry Dragomir and sport physiologist Trent Stellingwerff had carefully prepared for competing in this virtual sauna for years. With a perfect recipe of talent, training, strat