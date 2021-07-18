Should lockdown restrictions stay in place past Freedom Day?

The Canadian Press

TOKYO — Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday. Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday but didn't identify the athletes other than to say they were non-Japanese. The South African Football Association later confirmed there were three COVID-19 cases in its delegation — two players and a video analyst. The players were defender Thabiso Monyane and midfielder Kamohelo