Lockdown restrictions loosened in several European countries
A relaxation of some of the regulations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have been introduced in several European countries.
The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen, 24, on leave after "concerning allegations" surfaced against the player on Saturday. "Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously," the Canucks said in a statement. "We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed [Virtanen] on leave as we await more information. No charges have been laid, and Virtanen has not yet responded to any of the allegations. An NHL spokesperson said Saturday the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete. Neither Virtanen nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment on the allegations. Virtanen, who hails from Langley, B.C., was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014. He has five points, all goals, in 38 games this season. The Canucks face the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.
Liverpool will like nothing more than to officially hand over its title as English Premier League champion to Manchester City on Sunday. City moved to the brink of reclaiming the league crown by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday. One more win will complete the job for Pep Guardiola's players — unless Liverpool does it for them with a victory at second-placed Manchester United, the only team that can mathematically stop City. Liverpool has long since given up its title after a dramatic implosion in the second half of the season. The Reds even look likely to fall short of qualifying for next season's Champions League considering they are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, which beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday. To have any realistic chance of finishing in the top four, winning at Old Trafford is a must for Jurgen Klopp's team — even if that would mean its reign as English champion ends after barely 10 months. Of course, there are plenty of more chances for City to wrap up a third title in four years, and a fifth in the last decade. Should Liverpool fail to beat United, City can become champion again with a home win over Chelsea next Saturday, one of four remaining games for Guardiola's team. The champagne is very much on ice for City. Or, as Guardiola put it after the win at Palace: “We can start to think about putting it in the fridge.” Sergio Aguero, City's all-time record scorer who is leaving the club at the end of the season, took advantage of a rare start in the team by scoring a typically clinical goal to set City on its way in the 57th minute at Selhurst Park. His control was instant off Benjamin Mendy's pass, before Aguero moved into the area and rifled a rising shot into the roof of the net just inside the near post. “What a goal, what an action, what a man,” Guardiola purred. Ferran Torres added the second just 84 seconds later as City belatedly flexed its muscles after a slow start, mainly due to Guardiola rotating heavily to give his first-choice players a rest between matches against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. City leads 2-1 after the first leg in Paris, with the return match on Tuesday. MAGICAL MOUNT Chelsea was blessed with an extra two days between matches, compared to City, in its Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid, allowing manager Thomas Tuchel to field a strong lineup against Fulham. Mason Mount was one of the regulars who started and the England midfielder produced a piece of individual brilliance to set up the first of Kai Havertz's two goals at Stamford Bridge. Mount brought down a long ball forward by Thiago Silva with deft control, then slipped a pass between two defenders with his next touch to give Havertz time and space to finish into the corner in the 10th minute. Havertz traded passes with fellow Germany international Timo Werner for the second goal in the 49th as Chelsea cemented fourth place and moved six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham, whose game in hand is against Burnley on Monday. BRIGHTON ALMOST SAFE Brighton can start planning for a fourth straight season in the top flight. A 2-0 win at home against Leeds pushed Brighton 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining. Pascal Gross, with a penalty, and Danny Welbeck were the scorers. Everton hosted Aston Villa in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain scraped a 2-1 home win against Lens to move to the top of the French league and pressure Lille ahead of its game against Nice late Saturday. Lille needed a victory to reclaim the lead by one point. Neymar opened the scoring following a defensive error in the 33rd minute and captain Marquinhos scored with another powerful header — just as he had against Manchester City midweek — to make it 2-0 after an hour. But Lens exposed poor PSG defending when it scored straight from the restart as striker Ignatius Ganogo slotted home following a fine team move. Lens stayed in fifth place and the Europa League spot but was level on points with Marseille. Rennes can move into fifth if it wins at struggling Bordeaux on Sunday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was without star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is nursing a calf injury, while central midfielders Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti were rested for the return leg at City on Tuesday. PSG trails 2-1. Neymar gave PSG the lead following a Lens error. Defender Facundo Medina won the ball near the penalty area, but then panicked and passed it back into the feet of Neymar, who finished confidently. Lens had chances to equalize near the break. Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo's shot was pushed away by goalkeeper Keylor Navas and the loose ball fell to defender Jonathan Clauss, who drilled it wide with Navas grounded. Seko Fofana shot just wide in the 44th. Sunday's big game has third-placed Monaco hosting fourth-placed Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
BRIGHTON, England — Brighton virtually guaranteed another season in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 2-0 on Saturday. Danny Welbeck won the penalty that was converted by Pascal Gross in the 14th minute, then provided the moment of the match by bringing down a high ball with a neat flick before firing home a low shot for the second goal in the 79th. Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining and can start planning for a fourth straight year in the top flight. Leeds struggled without two of its most influential players, holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, who missed the match because of injury. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard missed great chances to earn Brighton an even bigger win at Amex Stadium. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press