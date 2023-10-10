Locals with ties to Israel and the Gaza Strip watching closely

Associated Press

The expression on Sean Payton's face when his quarterback retreated to the sideline after his last-minute fumble sealed Denver's latest loss was a combination of exasperation, irritation and frustration. A telling look by the coach of the Denver Broncos to sum up the game and, really, the season so far. Payton appeared none too pleased with Russell Wilson after his QB's late fumble while scrambling away from pressure was returned 39 yards for a touchdown by Bryce Hall that capped the New York Jets' 31-21 win Sunday.