Locals Stranded by Deadly Landslides Helped to Safety in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Locals left stranded by deadly landslides in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, were helped to safety on Monday, February 20, by members of the Sao Paulo Roads Department (DER), according to the government.

Flooding and landslides hit the north coast of Sao Paulo state on Saturday night and continued into Sunday, killing at least 40 people and displacing a further 1,730.

This footage from the government of Sao Paulo shows people being assisted to safety after the SP-55 highway became blocked by landslides. The highway remained obstructed in parts, along with highway SP-98, latest reports said.

The National Civil Defense said that some areas saw 600 mm of rainfall within 24 hours at the weekend. Credit: Government of Sao Paulo via Storyful