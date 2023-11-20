Locals Set Up Temporary Log Bridge After Flood Damage in Dominican Republic

At least 24 people were reported dead on Monday, November 20, as a storm system brought heavy rain and flooding to the Dominican Republic over the weekend, local media reported, citing officials.

The country’s emergency operations center confirmed 30 provinces were under alert for flooding due to heavy rainfall, including 14 under red alert.

The emergency operations center urged residents to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and ravines that had high volumes of water, and to not use rivers in the provinces under alert.

Video released by the city hall of the town of Guayabal in Azua province shows crews laying logs over rushing river waters to create a temporary crossing where a bridge was washed out. Credit: Ayuntamiento Guayabal Azua via Storyful