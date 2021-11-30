Locals Rescued by Boat Amid Surging Floods in Northern Spain

Numerous areas along Spain’s northern coast were flooded on Monday, November 29, after heavy rain, with rescue services across multiple regions called into action.

This footage shows members of the Guardia Civil rescuing locals in Carandia, southwest of the coastal city of Santander.

Spain’s meteorology service, AEMET, had issued orange and yellow rain warnings across the country’s north.

By Tuesday, the flooding had eased, El Diario said, but the situation was being monitored ahead of expected rain on Wednesday, and the possibility of floodwater coming from elevated areas. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful